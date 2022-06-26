Alice Cooper (nee Attanasio) peacefully passed on Monday afternoon, June 20, 2022. The loving wife and her husband Harry celebrated their 52nd anniversary on Valentine’s Day this year. Alice celebrated her 70th birthday this past July 30th at a Toby Keith concert.

Alice was a loving mother to son Harry, Jr. (Ariz., Claire Lauer) and daughter Jennifer (Wantage, N.J., “Buz” Daniel Cullinane, Jr., was much loved by her) and a very special Grammies to Emma, Grace, Harry, Daniel III, and Gage. Aunt Alice she was to many, many nieces and nephews, and also called so by neighbors and friends; particularly special were Doree and Frankie, loved as a daughter and son. Alice is survived by her brother John Attanasio, Jr., and sister Mary Ann Bilson.

She was predeceased by her siblings Barbara Zirger, Frank Attanasio, and Dorothy Currie; her mother Alice (nee Hennion); and father John Attanasio. Alice particularly enjoyed her island vacations, puzzles, Giants games with football food and a Bud, and watching hummingbirds in the backyard flowers. Famous by her rockstar name, Alice was also known locally from National Community Bank, Video to Go, and Dr. Grodsky’s office. She attended JFK High in Paterson, N.J.

Before buying their home in Vernon in 1974, Harry and Alice lived in Wayne, as well as in off-base housing for the Navy in Mayport, Fl. and Oceanside, Va. As Alice grew older she withstood the Jersey winters burning wood to keep the living room quite warm, just like her Hallmark heart, and she will be dearly missed.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J. on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Funeral service followed at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Cremation is private. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.