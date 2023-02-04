Alice Hickey

Alice May Hickey of Wantage passed away on Monday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y. She was 67.

Born in Sussex to the late William H. Hall Sr. and Maybelle Alice (Raymond) Hall, Alice lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She had been employed by Havens Bus Service as a bus driver for many years.

Alice enjoyed playing bingo with her family and friends and also participating in the lottery.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Maybelle Decker Hickey in 2014; her sister Roberta Hall in 1954; and her brothers William Hall Jr. in 2009, Robert Hall in 2019 and Clifford Hall in 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Hickey; her son, Eugene Hickey and his wife Nicole of Wantage; her daughter, Mary Ann Kinney and her husband David of Wantage; her brothers, Lee Roy Hall and his wife Tammy of Sussex, John Hall and his companion Lisa of Dingmans, Pa., Harry Hall of Hardyston and Larry Hall of Hershey, Pa.; her sisters, Anna Hall of Harrisburg, Pa., Mary Decker and her husband Albert of Sussex and Cora Hall of Sussex; her grandchildren, Alicia and her husband Corbin, Kayla, Courtney, William, Elizabeth, Ryleigh, Olivia and Max; her great-grandchildren, Sadie “Little Alice” and Aeliana; her son-in-law, Theodore Decker of Sussex; and her beloved bird, JoJo.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Colesville Fire Department, 1202 Route 23, Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday at the firehouse until 4 p.m.. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com