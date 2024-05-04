Alice Vlietstra passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at her home in Glenwood. She was 92.

The daughter of the late Peter and Jacoba (Okken) Vlietstra, she was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Paterson.

Alice’s first job was sewing at Barbizon in Paterson while living in Wayne with her aunt and opa. She later moved to Glenwood, where she was employed printing logo types on pencils.

After that, Alice worked in the Vernon Township tax office until her retirement.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, planting flowers and traveling.

Alice was a member of the Ebenezer Netherlands Reformed Church in Franklin Lakes and participated in the Lois Circle Ladies Aid and Choral Society.

She was predeceased by her brother Martin and his wife Edith; her brother-in-law, Walter Vander Waal; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Vlietstra.

Alice is survived by her sister Wilma Vander Waal; her brother, Dr. Frederick Vlietstra and his wife Sue; her sister Joan and her husband Walter Heerschap; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.