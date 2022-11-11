Alvan Frederick Monzo, Sr., 91 years old, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, Fredon Twp., NJ. Born to Jess and Grace Monzo in Paterson, N.J., he was raised and lived in Haledon, N.J., before moving to Glenwood, NJ in 1966.

Alvan served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War and then worked as a New Jersey State Trooper for 26 years before retiring. Alvan then worked as Director of Security for the Americana Hotel until it’s closing. He then drove school bus for Havens Bus Service for over 10 years. Alvan was a volunteer Fireman for the Haledon Fire Department and Vernon Twp. Fire Department and was a Free and Accepted Mason. He enjoyed restoring an old Fire Truck, working on cars and his motorcycle.

Alvan is predeceased by his wife, Marie Monzo, his son, Alvan F. Monzo, Jr., brothers, Justin and Angelo, his sister in law, Doris, brothers in law, Dan and John Ohrin a niece and nephew. The devoted father of Susan Malanche and her husband, William of Glenwood, N.J. Father-in-law of Carol Monzo of South Jersey. Grandfather of Joe Monzo and his wife, Stephanie, Dan Monzo and Sophia, great grandfather of Parker Monzo, also surviving sister in law, Florence, sister in law, Clair, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. Service to commence at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, NJ. Memorial gifts to Vernon Twp Ambulance Squad would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.