Anita Henderson

Anita Elizabeth Henderson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, left her earthly home for her eternal resting place in heaven on March 17, 2023.

Born on April 9, 1938, in Potsdam, N.Y., to Ellen Elizabeth Murray and Vincent James Trippodi, she spent most of her childhood in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., with her younger siblings Linda, Curtis and Philip. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and later Hasbrouck Heights High School.

An incredible beauty, she modeled in New York City, worked at American Oil Co., and was a successful real estate agent, but her most fulfilling career was teaching.

After graduating with a master's degree in elementary education from William Paterson College in 1974, she taught fifth grade at Lounsberry Hollow Middle School in Vernon from 1974 to 1987 and later tutored students of all ages for over a decade.

While extremely active in living out her Catholic faith, she was a dedicated volunteer in her parish, St. Francis de Sales, where she served as a Pre Cana-Facilitator, Bible Study Leader, Catechist, RCIA Program Mentor and a leader in the Diocesan Marriage Enrichment Insights Program.

She married her soulmate, Peter John Henderson, on Nov. 29, 1958, and the two created an amazing family who will strive to continue her legacy of grace, faith and love: Ellen Mulvihill and her husband, Peter, and their family, Shauna, Kailey, Kingston, Travis, Conor, Callan and Madeline; Elissa Hearn and her husband, Bob, and their family Matthew, Michelle, Hailey, Hudson, Kyle and Cole; and Erin McGourty and her husband, Mike, and their family Sean, Luke and Emily.

A visitation for Anita will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at St. Francis deSales RC Church, Vernon, from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice (www.karenannquinlanhospice.org) in Anita’s memory would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com