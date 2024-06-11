Ann Nathan

Ann E. Nathan of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Harmony Village in Whippany. She was 81.

Born in Newark to the late Dr. Nelson and Hermia (Rubin) Reitman, Ann had lived in New Milford and Fair Lawn before settling in Vernon in 1973.

She worked for many years as a learning disability consultant for the Sparta Board of Education. She was also an office manager for the psychology practice pf her husband, Dr. Gerald Nathan.

Ann had been a member of the B’nai Shalom Temple of Franklin and was an avid volunteer for the Goodwill Fund in Highland Lakes.

Predeceased by her parents, Ann is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Gerald Nathan; her children, Jennifer Rodriguez and her husband Troy and Jeffrey Nathan and his wife Christine; her grandchildren, Max Rodriguez and Jack and Abby Nathan; and her sister, Marjorie Reitman.

Graveside services for Ann were held May 26 at the Sons of Israel Cemetery in North Hardyston. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

