Anna Sedlak, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Newton Hospital, Newton N.J. Born in Udol, Slovakia, Mrs. Sedlak came to the United States in 1956 and resided in Garfield N.J., where she lived for 30 years and spent the past 40 years in Wantage N.J. Mrs. Sedlak had been employed by the Finkel Company in Garfield, N.J. She was predeceased by her husband Michael Sedlak Jr., her son Michael Sedlak III., her parents, Michael and Maria Sokol and her brother, Jan Sokol and her infant sisters Margita and Maria Sokol. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Bachir and her husband Stanley of Wantage, N.J. and her son Stefan Sedlak and his wife Sandra of Westwood, N.J., her five grandchildren, Michelle Bachir-Wright of Fairfax, Va., Kenneth Bachir and his wife Elizabeth of Londonderry, N.H., Stacey Shapiro and her husband Jay of Allendale, N.J., Sheryl Tramontano and her husband Michael of New Milford, N.J. and Danielle Brand and her husband Josiah of Chesterfield, Va.; 12 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Arlo, Avery, Elizabeth, Eva, Hazel, Henry, Luca, Nathan, Ryan and Zofia and expected baby Brand. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Cathedral at 96 First Street Passaic N.J. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, 120 Saddle River Ave. South Hackensack. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, June 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.