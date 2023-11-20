Anne Kuperus

Anne (Aukema) Kuperus of Sussex went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 86.

Anne was born in Siegerswoude, Friesland, Netherlands, to John and Grace (Jaarsma) Aukema in 1937.

She immigrated to Sussex County in 1947. She attended Sussex High School, then worked at Branchville Bank a few years before she married Miles Kuperus in 1957.

During her marriage, she worked alongside her husband in their dairy business. She also assisted in the bookkeeping at Farmside Supplies.

She was a faithful member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, singing in the choir, and was involved in the Daily Vacation Bible School.

Her strong commitment to Christian education was evident in her working to support the Sussex Christian School with her involvement in Ora Et Labora.

Her deep love of family was evident by her faithful prayer support and generous gifts of her time and talents.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Sr.; son Charles M.; brother David Aukema; and sisters Nellie Vriese and Audrey Berkenpas.

She was the loving mother of the late Charles M. Kuperus (Marjorie), Grace Datema (Jack), Henrietta VanDeWeert (Roy), John Kuperus (Helen), Miles Kuperus Jr. (Lisa) and Anne Amels (John). She is fondly remembered by her 32 grandchildren, Charles Mark, Katherine, Jonathan, James, Annette, David, Jodi, Laura, Susan, Kate, David, Ben, Danielle, Chris, Eric, Brent, Joshua, Brianna, Nicole, Alisha, Karissa, Anneke, Caleb, Miles III, AnnaMarie, Racheal, Richard, Wesley, Kimberly, David, Alyssa and Kayla; and her 22 great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by her sisters and brothers, Pat (John) Byma, Bill (Gloria) Aukema, Doug (Pat) Aukema, Grace (John) Roossien, Claire Elgersma and John (Betsy) Aukema; sisters-in-law, Sonja Kuperus and Harriet Kuperus; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive their friends on Friday, Nov. 24 from 3 to 7:00 p.m. at Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex. A private burial service will be at Clove Cemetery before the service.

A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at Sussex Christian Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements were made with Ferguson Funeral Home, 27th Third St., Sussex.

For condolences and directions, please go online to www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

Memorial donations may be made to Sussex Christian School, 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461.