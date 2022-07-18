Annette M. Stendor, 85, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence. Born in New York, New York to the late Roy and Marie (Mikrut) Gibson, Mrs. Stendor has been a resident of Sussex Borough for the past 60 years. She had been employed as the assistant secretary to the warden at the Department of Corrections in Rahway. Mrs. Stendor was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex, the Leisure Club and the former Rosary Society Group. She served as a councilwoman in Sussex Borough, was a former Sussex Borough Republican committeewoman and county committeewoman, worked at the polls in Sussex Borough, and was a member of the Sussex Borough Planning and Zoning Board, where she served as secretary.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, former Sussex Borough councilman, John J. Stendor, in 2007, her brother Richard F. Gibson and his wife Barbara Gibson, and her brother James Vealey. She is survived by her sons, John F. Stendor and his wife Kathleen of Leonia, Michael Stendor and his wife Maria of Franklin, and Daniel Stendor of Sussex; her brother George Vealey and his wife Sally of Sussex; her brother-in-law Walter Wesolowski and his wife Marie of Virginia; one grandson; and an extended family who reside in Pine Island, New York.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Annette Stendor’s memory to St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.