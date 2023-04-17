Anthony “Tony” Cornelius Duivenvoorde of Wantage passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was 62.

Born to Peter and Tina Duivenvoorde in Sussex, he had been a lifelong resident of Wantage.

Tony worked as a security guard for Comet Security of Vernon and was formerly an assistant manager at Foodtown.

He was an active and exempt member of the Sussex Fire Department.

Tony was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed playing golf.

Above all else, he was a well-known figure in the community, often putting himself before others and always willing to offer a helping hand to whomever asked.

Tony is the beloved husband for 30 years of Laura Duivenvoorde (nee Angeles) of Wantage; devoted father of Anthony Duivenvoorde of Philadelphia; dear brother of Peter Duivenvoorde and his wife, Lori, of Sparta and Marla Donald of Matamoras, Pa.; and cherished uncle of Mackenzie Donald.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, on Thursday, April 20 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral will be Friday, April 21 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Fire Department service will be Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com