Anthony Visockis of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at his home. He was 78.

Born in Gross Hesepe, West Germany, to Antanas and Joana (Ciemnickaite) Visockis, Anthony came to the United States in 1953 and grew up in Paterson.

After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era.

Anthony was a mechanical electronics engineer, retiring from PRC Laser Corp.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Danette, in 2021.

Anthony is survived by his sons, Jason and his wife Sara, Anthony and his wife Linda, and Christopher and his wife Janet, and his grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Jennifer and Jonas.

Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, March 24 at Clove Cemetery in Wantage.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

