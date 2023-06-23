Arthur A. Merrill passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his residence. He was 82.

Born in Newark to the late Alfred Lindstad and Anna Merrill, Art lived in South Plainfield before moving to Stockholm.

He had been employed by Ferro Corp. in South Plainfield before his retirement.

Art loved animals, enjoyed watching old films and listening to music from his past, and especially loved eating Italian food.

He was a good neighbor, and he loved his visits from Chloe and Logan. Art would always smile when he saw them and have a big wave to greet them.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Betty Merrill in 2020. Art is survived by his neighbor and close friend, Dominick Demsak, his wife Kimberly and their children, Chloe and Logan; Kimberly’s mother, Barbara Smith, who was his friend and caretaker; his lifelong beloved friend, John Jakway; and many other friends and neighbors.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Newton Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Art’s memory to a Humane Society of one’s choice.

