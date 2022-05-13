Arthur V. Coppola, Sr., 76, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Newark to the late Robert J. and Regina J. (Freedly) Coppola, Art has lived in Sussex County since the early 1960s.

He served in the United States Army and was part of the 82nd Airborne. Art was a project estimator for Shauger Construction in Newark. He enjoyed work and sharing his advice and knowledge about his profession to others. Art loved Sunday football and had to make sure he always had his dollar bets in on the games. He especially loved to play golf and frequently could be seen playing at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Warwick, New York, and Scenic Farms Golf Course in Pine Island, New York.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Regina “Ann” Whelan and Bill, Stanley and Joe Coppola. Art is survived by his wife, Gina (Garrera); his sons, Arthur V. Coppola, Jr. of Westchester, Joseph S. Coppola and his wife Linda of Vernon, and Berry Rouse of Wantage; his daughter, Alisha Constantinacos and her husband Nick of Wantage; his brother, Robert Coppola and his wife Iris of Tinton Falls; and four grandchildren, Blake, Mark, Jason and Ryan.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.