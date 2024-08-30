Audrey Miller

Audrey Taylor Miller of Sussex peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at her residence. She was 93.

Born in Butler to the late William and Lillian (Post) Edsall, Audrey moved to Sussex County in 1970, then lived in Glen Spey, N.Y., before moving back to Sussex County.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, and everyone loved all the goodies that she gave them. Besides being artistic, she was a self-taught piano player, learning how to play by ear.

Many people knew her as being extremely elegant and always dressed to the nines.

Audrey had a deep faith. She was a former member of the Sussex United Methodist Church, attended the Sussex Wesleyan Church and most recently attended New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Matamoras, Pa.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Carl S. Taylor; her second husband, Martin Miller; her daughter, Debra Lee Mohan; her grandsons, Richard E. Vreeland III and Joshua Joel Taylor-Abate; her brother, the Rev. William Edsall; and her sister, Grace Robbins.

Audrey is survived by her devoted son, Todd Taylor and his girlfriend Lori Douglas of Sussex; her loving daughters, Jacqueline Taylor and Judith Vreeland and her husband Richard E., all of Pond Eddy, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Todd Taylor Jr., Kayla Taylor, Jennifer Lynn Vreeland, Shawn Sheldon Mohan, Mark Vasa Mohan and Carl Ponta Mohan; her great-grandchildren, Khloe Taylor, Alyssia Karl, Carla Mohan, Kailee Mohan, Sebastian Mohan, Allison Mohan and Nicholas Mohan; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Clove Cemetery in Wantage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Audrey’s memory to the Diabetes Foundation, 411 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com