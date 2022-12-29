Bambi Brook of Westtown, N.Y., peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. She was 66.

Born in Queens, N.Y., to the late Gerald Charles and Neda (Austin) Corelli, Bambi lived in Colt’s Neck, N.J., before moving to Westtown 33 years ago.

She devoted her life to animals and was the proprietor of the Sanctuary for Animals in Westtown.

Bambi is survived by her daughter, Amanda Brook of Unionville, N.Y.; her sisters, Babette Corelli of Westtown and Neitcha Brook Holm of Virginia; her niece, Amber Fury of California; and her cousin, Stacey Kinney of Indiana.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the funeral from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bambi’s name to her lifelong mission, Sanctuary for Animals, 38 William Lain Road, Westtown, NY 10998.

