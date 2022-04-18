Barbara A. Masters, age 69, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Englewood to the late Gerald Eugene and Katherine (Tuminelli) Benz, Barbara lived in Cliffside Park before moving to Wantage 37 years ago. She was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex and was a former CCD teacher. Barbara had a very friendly outlook in life and will be greatly missed by all the people she touched in her community. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William B. Masters on March 8, 1999. Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Zehler of Wantage, Brianne Masters of Rosendale, New York, and Katherine Masters of Wantage; her brother, Walter Benz of California; her sisters, Denise Benz of California and Katherine Campbell of Leonia; three grandchildren, Ryan, Logan, and Jackson; and her nieces and nephews, Ryan Campbell, Megan Lardieri, and Bryan, Michael, and Billy Masters. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 19, 2022 at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, New Jersey. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Barbara’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.