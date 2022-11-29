Barbara C. Rizzuto, age 79 of Glenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Morristown Memorial Hospital. Of all His Angels in God’s wondrous Heaven, none fly so high as Barbara.

Born in Detroit, Mich., to the late Jack P. and Gertrude (Littlefield) Chilson, Barbara lived there until she was eight, then she moved to Waldwick where she grew up. When she and her husband Patrick got married, they lived in Midland Park before settling in Vernon over fifty years ago.

Barbara was a wonderful homemaker and partner in her husband’s business and an avid reader. She was also a Boy and Girl Scout leader, and mentor to woman of all ages. Barbara was a member of the Vernon Garden Club and enjoyed gardening and creating floral arrangements, winning numerous awards over the years at the Sussex County Fair. She also loved singing and was a member of the Sussex County Chapter of Harmony in Motion. When she wasn’t in New Jersey with family and friends, Barbara’s favorite place to be was at her summer home on the shores of the island of North Hero in Lake Champlain, VT.

Predeceased by her parents; sisters Diane and Ruth Ann Chilson; brother Robert Chilson; nephew Daniel Bassett; and daughter-in-law Laura Rizzuto. Barbara is survived by her cherished and adoring husband of 61 years, Patrick Rizzuto; son Patrick Jr. and his wife Donna Kay Rizzuto of Fairfax Station, VA; daughters Lauren and husband James Monaghan of Madison, and Dianne and husband James Chletsos of Vernon; grandchildren Patrick III, Jessica, Jillian, Nathan, Nicholas, Courtney, Riane, Matthew, James, Christian, and Liam; as well as her great-grandchildren Jackson, Noah, and Luke; and nephews Steven and John Bassett.

Visitation for Barbara was held on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, 3-6 p.m. at the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462. Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m.at the funeral home. Burial in the Glenwood Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).