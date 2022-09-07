Barbara E. Smith, 73, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Milford Manor in West Milford. Born in Berlin, Germany, to the late Helmut and Gerda (Kirschbohm) Marcus, Barbara came to the United States in 1952 and lived in Morris County before moving to Sussex County in the early 1980s.

She had been employed as a home health aide for Compassionate Care Hospice before her retirement. Barbara loved spending time outdoors, gardening, adored all animals and was involved with 4H.

She was predeceased by her first husband, George Smith, and sister, Laura Marcus. Barbara is survived by her partner, Peter M. Lendino; her son, Eric Smith and his wife Lori of Kutztown, Pennsylvania; her step-daughter, Doneen Mills and her husband Stuart of Georgia; her brother, Eric Marcus of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania; and her sisters, Darlene Marcus and her husband Tony Minutillo of Rockaway, Mary Marcus of Florida, and Tina Martinelli of Florida.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.