Barbara M. Delaney (nee Tallman), 81, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born to Robert and Mildred Tallman in Yonkers, NY, she lived in Pequannock Twp., Hillsdale, NJ, and Yonkers, NY, before moving to Vernon 22 years ago.

Barbara worked as an LPN for Preakness Hospital in Wayne, NJ, for many years, retiring in 2006. She was a parishioner of St. Francis deSales RC Church in Vernon. Barbara was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother always putting her family first. She enjoyed reading and trips to the beach.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband, William E. Delaney (2021), a son, Kevin Delaney, and a granddaughter, Kayla Erin Delaney, and is the devoted mother of William E. Delaney, IV, and his wife, Lisa of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Nancy Delaney of Highland Lakes, NJ; Robert Delaney of Vernon Twp., NJ; and Michael Delaney and his wife, Jackie of Chesapeake, Virginia. She is the loving grandmother of Derek, Jenna, Daniel, Brendan, Colin, Stacey, Kelly, Megan, Aidan, Kaelan, Devin, Michael and Mackenzie; and the great grandmother of Christian, Jeremiah, Jase, Adalyn, Joseph, Daphney and Aloysius.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ, on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis deSales RC Church, Vernon, NJ, at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to the Leukemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.