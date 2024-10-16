Bernadette Fredericks

Bernadette “Bonnie” Fredericks of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 79.

Born in Manhattan on April 25, 1945, to Joseph and Catherine (McCarthy) Nemecek, Bonnie grew up in Riverdale and lived in Bloomingdale before settling in Highland Lakes in 1980.

Bonnie attended St. Mary’s Grammar School in Pompton Lakes and DePaul High School in Wayne, Class of 1963.

She worked as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance in Wayne for 42 years before retiring in 2007.

Bonnie loved gardening, cooking, bowling, decorating her home for all the holidays and above all spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her parents and brothers Joseph R. Nemecek II and Albert Nemecek, Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, James “Jim” Fredericks; son Ryan Donahue, his wife Jenna and granddaughters Madingly and Ella Donahue of Raleigh, N.C.; stepdaughter Tina Uva and grandsons Devon and Daniel Uva of Highland Lakes; her sisters, Patricia Tiger of Basking Ridge and Susan Green of Riverdale; her sister-in-law, Tanya Nemecek of Stockholm; as well as her many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Bonnie will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A memorial service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

