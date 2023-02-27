Bernardino Castano

Bernardino “Bernie” Castano of Highland Lakes passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. He was 92.

Born and raised in Brooklyn to the late Dominic and Anna (D’Elia) Castano, Bernie lived much of his adult life in Ringwood, Haskell and Butler before settling in Highland Lakes five and a half years ago.

A hard worker and dedicated family man, Bernie was very loved. He was the type of man who would give a stranger the shirt off his back and he always made sure to spend time with his family.

Bernie loved driving. He worked as a Manhattan cab driver for many years and for the 22 years before retirement drove vehicles for Sunroof Auto.

He was an avid Mets fan and movie enthusiast.

Predeceased by his wife, Anna (Novak) Castano; son-in-law, Glen Kohler; sisters, Christine Salerno and Natalie Scozzari; and niece, Carol Salerno, Bernie is survived by his daughter, Ellen Kohler; son, Bernard Castano; grandson, Michael Kohler, and his wife, Danielle; great-grandchildren Liliana and Violetta Kohler; brother, Vincent Castano; nephews, Paul and Thomas Castano; and niece, Joanne Bracero.

A memorial visitation for Bernie will be held Tuesday, March 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), 241 Route 94, Vernon. A service will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com