Betty Lou Fabian (Courtright) 61, formerly of Vernon, NJ passed away on April 3, 2022. Betty was born in Sussex County on June 25, 1960. Daughter of Kenneth Courtright and Joyce Courtright (Smith).Betty was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Courtright.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jesse Fabian Jr. Daughters, Melissa Fabian, Nicole Norwood. Son in-law, August Norwood. Granddaughter, Jayde Fabian. Granddogs Ferris, Coral. Mother, Joyce Courtright. Sister, Tammy Finnegan and Brothers, Kenneth Courtright, Brian Courtright and Michael Courtright as well as several nieces and nephews.

Betty was an avid reader who loved her years working at the Dorothy Henry Library in Vernon NJ. She was a lifelong supporter of St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Services for Betty were held at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Thursday April 7, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service followed at 8:30 p.m.

A celebration of life was held at the McAfee Firehouse on Saturday April 9, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation or St. Jude's Children Hospital.