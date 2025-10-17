Betty W. Martin, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Bristol Glen Retirement Community. Born in Sussex to the late Willis and Dorothy (Havens) Wilson, Betty was a lifelong resident of Sussex Borough. As a young girl, she was named Little Miss Sussex Borough. Betty graduated Sussex High School in 1957 as class valedictorian and continued her education at the Presbyterian Hospital, School of Nursing in Newark, where she received her nursing degree. She was employed as a registered nurse for Dr. Marchese in Sussex for 30 years and retired from the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing. Betty was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, member of the DAR, member of Harmony in Motion, and former member of the Red Hat Society. She loved her town and enjoyed being involved with her former classmates; especially at the Sussex High School reunions. Above all, Betty was extremely patriotic and was proud to display the American flag. Along with her late husband, George, she enjoyed antique collecting and refinishing many antique trunks together.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George R. Martin on December 4, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Martin and her husband James Wagner, Jr. of Sussex; her son, Glenn Martin of Sussex; and her granddaughter, McKenna. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty Martin’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, 21 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461 or Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com