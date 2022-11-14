Beverley A. Macaluso, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her residence in Sussex. Born and raised in Paterson to the late James Menzies and Anola Kimberley, Beverley moved to Kearny in 1969 and has lived in Sussex for the past 12 years. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carmen Macaluso in 1993; her son, Rich Ducceschi in 2022; and her daughter, Lori DeBrock in 2019; and her brother, Richard “Dick” Kimberley. She is survived by her grandchildren; her sister-in-law; and several close friends. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.