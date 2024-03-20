Beverly Nankivell passed away peacefully on March 18, 2024. She was 90.

Beverly was born on Sept. 20, 1933, in Scranton, Pa. She was raised in Orange, N.J., and spent her summers at the Lake Owassa home in , Sussex County built by her father.

She was a 1951 graduate of Orange High School.

Beverly graduated from the University of Wyoming, then taught in and later retired from Central School District in Orange. She received national recognition from the Michael Jordan Education Club and the New Jersey Governor’s Teacher Recognition Award in 1995.

Beverly was married to the late Fred Space for 23 years. During that time, she was involved in the management of the Space Farms office, souvenir shop and restaurant. She also prepared mink for market at the Space Farms Mink Ranch.

Beverly was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Beemerville Fire Department, Beemerville Presbyterian Church, Sussex Women’s Club and Sussex County Board of Agriculture Dairy Princess program.

She attended the Republican National Convention for President Nixon in Washington through her work as a Sussex County Republican State Committeewoman.

She enjoyed traveling.

Beverly is survived by her children, Eric C. Space and his wife Linda, Lori Space Day and her husband Doug, Dr. Renee R. Space and her wife Liz, and F. Parker Space and his wife Jill. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Selletti of Milford; and her nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at the Beemerville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 13. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. and the memorial service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beemerville Fire Department, 227 Route 519, Wantage, NJ 07461, Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 Route 519, Wantage, NJ 07461 or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.