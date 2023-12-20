Blanche Schick

Blanche Marie Schick of Vernon passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 91.

Born to the late James and Florence (Wendt) Wagner in Montague, Blanche was a lifelong resident of Sussex County, having lived in Beemerville for more than 20 years before moving to Vernon 30 years ago.

She was a school bus driver for Frank Black School Bus Service and Ted Dunn School Bus Service before her career at Selective Insurance, Branchville. She retired in 1993.

Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Fred Schick Jr (1998); her son, Fred Schick III (2021); her daughter, Sharon Havens (2023); four sisters Mercedes Pickett, Jean Hough, Audrey Ryan and Jocelyn Young; and two brothers Francis Wagner and Robert Wagner.

She was the beloved mother of Gary Schick, James Schick and his wife Cindy, and Brenda Myslinski and her husband Tom; cherished sister of James Wagner and Gloria Beemer; devoted grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 27 and great-great-grandmother of three.

A memorial service for Blanche was held Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.