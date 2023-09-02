Brenda Lott

Brenda L. Lott of Wantage passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at her residence. She was 54.

Born in Sussex to the late John W. Courtright Jr. and Linda L. (Turner) Courtright, Brenda had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She formerly was employed by Selective Insurance Co. for many years and enjoyed working seasonally at H&R Block Advisors as a receptionist.

Brenda was a former member of the Wantage United Methodist Church.

She loved spending time with her family and was devoted to her grandchildren, doing everything in her power to attend all their activities and events.

She loved to cook and try new recipes for her family and was always adding fun and tasty treats for the grandkids.

Brenda enjoyed attending Weight Watchers meetings, where she developed a big friend group and support system for the goals she set for herself.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John C. Lott; her son, Justin Lott and his wife Ashly of Wantage; her daughter, Aaron Lott and her husband David of Wantage; her sister, Kelli Matthews and her husband Bill of Wantage; eight grandchildren, Gabriella, Kiarra, Alexis, Kayla, RaeLynn, Harlow, Lincoln and Hazel; and her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Aug. 31 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brenda’s memory to the Wantage First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 721, Sussex, NJ 07461.

