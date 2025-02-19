Brian McCormack

Brian Xavier McCormack of Wantage passed away on Feb. 15, 2025. He was 81.

Born and raised in Parkchester, N.Y., he was the son of Violet (Cleary) and LeRoy McCormack and the oldest of three brothers.

A man of quiet strength and fierce loyalty, Brian lived his life with an unwavering commitment to family, hard work and integrity.

He took great pride in his Irish heritage and instilled in his loved ones the values of perseverance and dedication.

His strong work ethic was evident from an early age, starting with his first job at age 16 at the Bronx Zoo, where he gave camel rides.

Work was not just a responsibility to him - it was a source of purpose, and he approached every task with diligence and pride.

He built a successful career, starting at American Chicle in Long Island City, N.Y., and later retired from a management position at Pfizer.

Above all, Brian was a steadfast protector - deeply committed to his daughters, ensuring they were always safe and supported and knew they were loved.

His presence was a source of strength, and his unwavering will carried him through life’s challenges with quiet determination. He possessed a strong heart in every sense, meeting adversity with resilience and perseverance.

He is survived by his daughters, Eileen (Jay Earl) of Sparta and Kerry (Jeffrey Lassen) of Bethany, Conn.; his youngest brother, Stephen (Deborah) of Culpeper, Va.; and his sister-in-law, Jo-Ann of Martinsburg, W.Va. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Cole and Grace Lassen and an uncle to Jennifer, Timothy, Sean, Ryan and Caitlyn.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia, in 2002, and his middle brother, Kevin (Jo-Ann), in 2016.

Eileen and Kerry would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Maia, his devoted caregiver, whose unwavering kindness, patience and excellent care brought comfort and dignity to Brian’s final years. She will greatly miss him, as will all who knew and loved him.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin. Services will be private.

Donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate/