Brian Young of Bridgewater passed away recently at Morristown Medical Center. He was 59.

He was employed by Johnson & Johnson as a technology manager.

Brian enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with his dogs but, most of all, his life revolved around work.

He was predeceased by his father, W. Wayne Young, in 2019.

Brian is survived by his mother, Barbara (Bullman) Young; his brothers, Barry Young and Bruce Young; and Bruce’s children.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A celebration of life service will follow at 4 p.m., when family and friends may reflect on good memories and share stories of Brian.

A virtual service will be available for those who cannot attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Brian’s name to an animal shelter of one’s choice or to Morristown Foundation, Nurse’s Education, 475 South St., Morristown, NJ 07962.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ 07461.

