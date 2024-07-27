Brice B. Stanton of Sussex passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 83.

Born in Sussex to the late Brice B. Stanton Sr. and Annabel (Smith) Stanton, he graduated from Sussex High School and Sussex County Vocational and Technical High School and was a lifelong resident of the Sussex-Wantage area.

Brice served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the early 1960s.

He had been employed as an assistant supervisor for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and was stationed at the Newton Inspection Station.

When he was younger, Brice enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was an active member of the Sussex United Methodist Church, served as head of trustees and was known to never miss a Sunday. Brice also managed the church’s facilities, served on various committees, and functioned as the “go-to person” for inside and outside the sanctuary.

He was also very involved with the Delaware Valley Methodist Mens, serving as past president.

Brice, along with his late wife, Susan, was involved with the Mountain View Grange, Sussex County Pomona Grange, New Jersey State Grange and the National Grange. He served as past master for both the Mountain View Grange and the Pomona Grange and also was deputy for the state. Brice also served on the council of the fair representing the Granges.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Susan (Kelsch), on Nov. 22, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Stanton and his wife Haruko of White Plains, N.Y.; his daughter, Lisa Stanton of Sussex; and his sister, Annabel Czajkowski and her husband Eugene of New York.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, July 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Beemerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Brice Stanton’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com