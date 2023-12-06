Bruce S. “Mitch” Mitchell passed away Nov. 28, 2023, at Newton Medical Center with his wife, Gail, by his side. He was 85.

He was born April 6, 1938, in Jamaica, Queens.

After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard as an engineman in Battery Park Station and Greenwood Lake, N.Y., he opened Mitchell’s Service Station in Greenwood Lake.

He then worked for several automotive dealerships as a parts manager, retiring from McGuire Chevrolet.

He resided in Vernon, then Wantage for over 49 years.

Trips to his house in Gilboa, N.Y., for many decades were filled with snowmobiling, boating and water skiing.

He was an exceptional mechanic, woodworker and craftsman, enjoying many hobbies and projects. He loved to tinker and could fix anything.

An engine enthusiast, Mitch was a member of the North Jersey Antique Engine & Machine Club. He spent countless hours restoring vintage gas pumps, rototillers, tractors and his prized 1956 yellow Ford pick-up truck. He was a regular presence at local classic car shows and tractor parades.

Mitch enjoyed his mornings with his “high-test” black coffee in his workshop “barn” with his closest friends. His passion for his handiwork was matched by his wry wit.

Mitch loved and cherished his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gail D. Pressimone, of Wantage; his wonderful children, Denise Lange and her husband Rob of Wantage; Doreen Sciabica of Lafayette, and John Pressimone and his wife Sandra of Montville; as well as his sister, Patricia Raptoulis and her husband Stephen of East Setauket, N.Y.

Mitch was a proud grandfather to Brian, Sean and Nicole Lange, Sareena and Mia Sciabica, and Cristina, Adrianna and Gianna Pressimone.

He will be missed dearly and loved always.

A celebration of life in Mitch’s memory will be held next year.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

