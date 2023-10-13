Bruce Joseph Olson of the McAfee section of Vernon passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at his residence after a short illness. He was 59.

Born in Margaret Hague Maternity Center in Jersey City, Bruce lived in West New York until 1973. His family moved to the Pleasant Valley Lake section of Vernon when he was 9 years old, and he remained a resident.

Bruce graduated from Vernon High School in 1982 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1982 to 1986.

He was employed as a union airflow technician, then at Home Renovations.

Bruce was an avid Yankee and Giants fan and he liked the Rolling Stones and classic cars. He also enjoyed playing darts and was a former member of the Sussex County dart team.

He cherished his time with his son, Bruce, whom he adored.

Bruce made many good friends throughout his lifetime and will be missed by the people he touched.

He is survived by his loving son, Bruce Jr. of Vernon; his stepson, Aaron Fiore of Vernon; his mother, Angela Spitaletto-Olson of the McAfee section of Vernon; his father, Harold Olson (Mary) of Stockholm; his brothers, Harold Olson Jr. (Jeannie) of Las Vegas and Eric Olson (Carrie) of Vernon; and his godfather, Joseph Spitaletto of the McAfee section of Vernon.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 132, 1 Legion Place, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bruce Olson’s memory to Cooperman RWJ Barnabas Health (NICU) at www.rwjbh.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com