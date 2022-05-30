Bryan M. Corrigan, 41, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Pequannock, Bryan was a resident of Sussex County for most of his life. He was an active member of SCARC.

Bryan is survived by his loving parents, Glenn and Linda (Fichtler) Corrigan of Wantage; his sister, Alissa, her husband Chris and their children, Ra, Caleb, Aiden, and Saige; and his sister, Danielle, her partner Bobby and their children, Liam and Avery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bryan’s memory to the SCARC Foundation, 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. A celebration of life for Bryan will be held in the near future. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.