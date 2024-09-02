Carl Barbati of Parsippany died Aug. 27, 2024, at home. He was 68.

A consummate journalist and stickler for grammar and accuracy, Carl’s 40-year career as a sports columnist and editor included the Daily Record, the Trentonian and the New Jersey Herald, where he won many New Jersey Press Association awards for sports reporting and writing.

Earlier in his career, Carl had the opportunity to interview many sports legends, including Yogi Berra, Mike Tyson and Darryl Strawberry, and never failed to recall how courteous they all were to a small-town reporter.

Born in Philadelphia, he grew up in Bridgewater as the only boy among a slew of female cousins. He lived in Somerset and Hunterdon counties before moving to Parsippany 23 years ago.

He was a graduate of Boston University.

Carl was a devoted fan of the Mets, and like many frustrated Mets fans, he was always on the verge of disowning them but never did.

He loved Broadway musicals, cats and Jersey tomatoes, in no particular order.

His generosity knew no bounds, and at Christmas, even the mailman was lavished with gifts.

He is survived by his wife, Sally, and many cousins and friends.

Carl will be laid to rest privately at Fair Mount Cemetery in Chatham.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.