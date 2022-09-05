Carol Ann McLaughlin (nee Cybulski), 76, passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on Friday, September 2, 2022. Born to John and Catherine Cybulski in Newark, NJ, where she was raised, she moved to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon Township, NJ, 50 years ago.

Carol Ann worked as an environmental specialist at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover for many years, retiring in May of 2013. She loved spending time and making memories with her family. She was the most amazing mother and grandmother with the kindest heart.

Carol Ann is predeceased by her son, Edward McLaughlin, III (2014) and is the devoted mother of Donna Doyle and her husband John of Vernon, NJ, Brian McLaughlin and his wife Eileen of Cedar Knolls, NJ, and Todd McLaughlin of Vernon, NJ; and the loving grandmother of Allyson, Casey, Keirra, J.T., Nina, twins Kaine and Kyleigh, and Noelle.

Private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Vernon, NJ. Memorial gifts to the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.