Carol Ann Smith

Carol Ann (Beers) Smith, 78, a longtime resident of Sussex, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 22, surrounded by the love of her family.

Carol was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alexander Smith. They married in 1965 and shared a devoted life together until his passing in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Smith, who she loved dearly and carried in her heart always.

She is survived by her loving children: Anthony Smith and his wife, Sandra, of East Stroudsburg; Daniel Smith and his wife, Lisa, of Eatontown; and Deborah Hazen of Sussex, as well as her former son-in-law, Edward Hazen. She was a proud grandmother to Nicole Billharz and her husband, Andrew; Kyle; Amanda; Danny; Brian; and Jacob, and a cherished great-grandmother to Oswen and Sullivan.

In the late 1980s, Carol and her husband were co-owners of the C & M Newspaper Coffee Shop in Boonton, N.J. She later worked at Sussex Technology, where she remained until her retirement.

During retirement, Carol embraced life’s simple pleasures. She treasured time spent with her grandchildren, enjoyed reading, doing word puzzles, and loved cruising. Trips to the casino with her daughter Debbie were something she truly cherished and always looked forward to with a sparkle in her eye. Above all, she valued being surrounded by family and sharing moments both big and small.

Carol will be remembered for her quiet strength and deep devotion to the people she loved. Her presence was comforting and her love unwavering. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

A Celebration of Life to honor Carol will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Rosie’s Trattoria in Randolph from 1-4 p.m. Friends and loved ones are warmly invited to join us as we gather to remember and celebrate her life.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.