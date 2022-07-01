Carol E. Raab, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Belle Reve Senior Living Center in Milford, Penn. Born in Sussex to the late Lewis J. and Eleanor (Whitworth) Storms, Carol has lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She graduated from Sussex High School in 1958. She had been employed in the insurance industry for many years and worked at Selective Insurance in Branchville. She also had been employed by Tri-States True Value for many years.

Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by her husband, William J. Raab, in 2008. She is survived by her second husband, Blair Riker; her son, Chris Raab, of Sussex; her daughter, Wendy Shire, of Ga.; her brother, Lewis Storms, of N.C.; her sister, Connie Baldwin, of Vernon; her grandson, Bill Stormes; great granddaughter, Hannah Stormes; her step-children, Trisha Gagnon and her husband Michael of Shohola, Penn., Kelly Riker of Fl., and Steven Riker and his wife Heidi, of Wantage; and her step-grandchildren, Cody, Hunter, Claudia, Maddie, Wyatt, Emerson, Zachery and Travis.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Beemerville Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Carol’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.