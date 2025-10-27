Carolyn A. Zydel was born on May 16, 1947, just 12 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew siren in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Charles and Helen (Wieczerzak) Pyskaty. Carolyn spent her childhood growing up in Secaucus, graduating from Weehawken High School. A talented crafter, cook, avid reader, and bargain seeker, there wasn’t a deal she couldn’t pass up. Known for her homemade golabki and perfectly shaped pierogies, her polish delicacies will be missed by all. 1965 was a big year for Carolyn, she began the greatest love story of her life, she married Edward Zydel on June 22. They settled in Wantage, New Jersey in 1984, where they raised three children in what became the family’s hometown. Carolyn taught her children by example. She taught the value of hard work and dedication. She was a faithful parishioner at Saint Monica’s Parish in Sussex, where she volunteered to host social events and count the weekend collections. Her work ethic was second to none, inspiring her children to work hard at whatever they did. She has lifelong friends from the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, where she retired from her position as Victim Witness Advocate in 2019. She committed her life to making others’ lives better. She leaves an indelible mark in the hearts of all who knew her. In a final tribute to Carolyn Zydel, the family asks that you live your life like her, drop your grudges, and be generous with your time and resources. “We’ll miss you mom, twas heaven here with you.”

Besides her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her brother, Edward Pyskaty and her two sisters, Kathy Pyskaty and Joyce Specchio. She is survived by her devoted husband, Edward; her two beloved sons, Adam Zydel and his wife, Christine, of Wantage and Frank Zydel of Utica, Michigan; her loving daughter, Rebekka and her husband, Franklin Lupianez, of Branchburg; her cherished grandchildren, Cole, Paul, Luke, and Jacob; her brothers, Charles Pyskaty and his wife, Patricia, of Lafayette, Gerald Pyskaty and his wife, Linda Lee, of Pennsylvania, and Donald Pyskaty of Newton; and over 25 adored nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial for Carolyn will be offered at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Friends are invited to attend the mass to honor Carolyn’s beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Carolyn Zydel’s memory to Tunnell to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 2600 Virginia Avenue NW, 11th Floor, Washington, DC 20037. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com.