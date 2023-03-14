Carolyn J. Armstrong of Wantage passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 88.

Born in Wantage to the late Harold and Mabel (Stivers) Haggerty, Carolyn lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all her life.

She started her career at Dolan and Dolan Law Offices and moved into the medical field, working many years for Dr. Coes, Dr. Patel and Dr. Halibey.

She finished her working career as secretary for the Sparta Township Building Department.

Carolyn was a member of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, the DAR and was a proud Master Gardener. She was an avid historian and spent many hours researching family genealogies.

Carolyn was a former member of the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Harmony In Motion singing group and the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex.

She loved flowers, being outside and planting gardens. Carolyn waited patiently for the spring, spending her time seeking out various seed catalogues to find the perfect seeds to plant her lavish garden.

Her biggest love was her family; especially her four grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them and thought the world of them.

Besides her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, John Denton Armstrong Jr.; her sister, Mildred Rohel; her brothers, Joseph Haggerty, Donald Haggerty and Harold “Buddy” W. Haggerty. She is survived by her son, Duane Armstrong and his wife Karen of Wantage; her daughter, Coleen Havens and her husband Daren of Wantage; her brother, Wendell Haggerty of Wantage; her four grandchildren, Clarissa, Stacie and her husband Jake, Drew, and Brett and his fiancé Amanda; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carolyn’s memory to the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 County Road 519, Sussex, NJ 07461, https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Michael-Sedlak-s-Memorial

Onlinecondolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com