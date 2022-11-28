Catherine “Kay” Mueller, 88 years old, passed away peacefully with her daughter Lynn by her side on Friday Nov. 18, 2022. Kay was the daughter of the late Ignatius and Mary Unger. She had resided in Paterson, N.J. before moving to West Milford Township in the 1950s, and finally to Hamburg, N.J., in the late 1990s.

Kay was retired from American Cyanamid in the mid ‘90s. She became a member of the Vernon United Methodist church after moving to Hamburg and enjoyed volunteer work. She loved flowers and gardening, and took great pride in her yard and her houseplants, especially her African Violets and Christmas cactus. She was an animal lover and forever held a special place in her heart for her first dog, a German Shepherd, that took gentle care of her three children as each one came along. Kay had great affection for horses and she also enjoyed feeding the birds in the backyard of her West Milford home.

Kay had only recently lost her best friend and beloved husband of 67 years, Max “Bud” Mueller. Her son, Raymond, passed away in 2011. She was the devoted mother of Robert Mueller of Chester, N.Y., and Lynn Mueller of Cedar Grove, N.J., and loving grandmother of Tyler (Kaylee), Max, and Michael. She was the dear sister of Irene Antoniou of Rockland, Maine, and cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and neighbors.

The family will hold a memorial service at the Vernon United Methodist Church, 303 NJ-94, Vernon, N.J. 07462 on Friday Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.. Interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, N.J. will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vernon United Methodist Church or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com