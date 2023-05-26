Catherine R. Klecha (nee Martin) passed away peacefully at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was 100.

Born April 11, 1923, in Sussex, she was the daughter of Fred L. Jr. and Alameda Martin and was a lifelong resident of Sussex.

Catherine worked as a branch manager of the Lincoln Federal Savings and Loan in Hamburg for 20 years, retiring in 1986.

She was a life member of the Sussex Fire Department EMS, a life member and past president of the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a life member and past president of the Sussex County Ladies Auxiliary, and a life member of the New Jersey State Ladies Auxiliary.

She was also a dedicated member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shephard in Wantage.

Catherine is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Klecha (2012); daughter, Lemoyne (1950); son-in-law, Frank Kopec (2019); and a brother, William F. Martin.

She was the devoted mother of Joseph Klecha and his wife, Sharon, of Sussex and Elaine Kopec of Soldotna, Alaska; loving grandmother of Matthew and Megan Kopec, Stacey and Sam DeGroat, Dustin and Daniela Kopec, David and Krista Klecha, and Kelly and Todd Boise; and cherished great-grandmother of Sam and Gunnar DeGroat, Macen, Kaden, Braden and Maya Kopec, and Colin and Christopher Boise.

The family received their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home on May 23 and a funeral was held May 24, with interment following at Fairview Cemetery, Sussex.

Memorial gifts to the Sussex Fire Department and EMS, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 would be greatly appreciated.

