Catherine Vitucci

Catherine G. Vitucci of Vernon passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, at her residence. She was 75.

Born in Paterson to the late Sydney and Edna (Wilson) Kuipers, Catherine lived in Sussex for most of her life.

She enjoyed camping and embroidering pillow cases and was active with word search.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2010 and her sisters, Louise Silfee and Edna Flood.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Vitucci, and his significant other, Melissa Webb; her daughter, Denise Frapaul and her husband, Peter, of Wantage; her grandchildren, P.J. Frapaul and Amanda Frapaul; and her great-grandchildren, Joseph and Willow.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, Aug. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Private cremation services will been held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com