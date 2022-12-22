Charles L. Gould Jr.

Charles “Chuck” L. Gould Jr. of Sussex passed away on Thursday, Dece. 22, 2022. at his home after a lengthy illness. He was 40.

Born on June 29, 1982, in Newton, Chuck had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing.

Chuck was predeceased by his mother, Edna (Repsher) Gould, on May 10, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Benjamin Gould of Sussex; his father, Charles L. Gould Sr. of Sussex; his twin brother, Michael Gould and his wife Theresa of Wantage; his brother, Brian Gould and his wife Erica of Sussex; his sisters, Edna Haggerty and her husband Anthony of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Dawn VanderVeer and her husband Raymond of Port Jervis; his stepsister, Melanie Hardick of Bella, Pa.; his close cousin, Johnny Gould and his wife Marsha of Sussex; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to help defray the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com