Charles McLean

Charles E. McLean of Sussex passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, after a long illness at Newton Medical Center. He was 83.

Born to the late Lawrence and Marion (Kemp) McLean, Charlie was born in Orange and lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life.

A 1958 graduate of Sussex High School, he attended the University of South Carolina, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1962. He then received a Master of Arts in Education from Seton Hall University in 1969.

Charlie began his 40-year teaching career in the Byram School District before he taught at the Sussex-Wantage School District. Spending most of his teaching career in Sussex-Wantage, he became well-liked by the students and was also a basketball coach at the school.

Charlie was an active parishioner at St. Monica R.C. Church, serving as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister.

He enjoyed gardening around his home, playing golf and singing with the High Point Harmonizers and, best of all, he enjoyed spending summers at Myrtle Beach, N.C., with his family.

Charlie often visited the University of South Carolina to recall fun times he had on campus and the history about the “Horse Shoe and Honeycombs” special spots on campus.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Priscilla (Prout); his sons, Michael McLean of Sussex and David McLean and his wife Evie of Walnut Creek, Calif.; his daughter, Alison Vizzini and her husband Mark of Vernon; his sister, Martha Wagner of Neptune; and his grandchildren, Olivia, Alexa and Luca Vizzini of Vernon, Cailynn and Charley Rose of Sussex, and Finley and Malia McLean of Walnut Creek.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at St. Monica’s R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com