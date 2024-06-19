Charles Wesley

Charles E. Wesley of Vernon passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. He was 93.

Born in Sussex, Charles was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He had been a farmer all of his life, working with his family’s business, Sussex Produce Farms in Vernon.

He also worked as a trucker and mechanical engineer in the region, retiring from United Foam Corp. in Franklin as a industrial engineer on Oct. 20, 1986.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Pine Island, N.Y., and the NRA.

Charles is survived by his sons, daughter and grandchildren.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, June 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Private interment will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Pine Island for the immediate family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com