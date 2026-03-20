Cheryl C. Hastie, age 43,of Highland Lakes, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center.

Born to Steven and Carol (Preston) Hastie, Cheryl remained a lifelong resident of the Highland Lakes. She graduated from Ramapo University with a degree in business.

Cheryl was a very dedicated mother to her beloved son, Clayton. Together, they shared a mutual joy for living life to the fullest. The two could be found doing just about everything together, from swimming at the lakes all summer, to hitting early morning ski runs in the winter. Cheryl lived with a deeply kind heart, always willing to help, always thinking of others before herself. She found joy in life’s small comforts, often unwinding with a puzzle and a glass of wine.

Cheryl is survived by her parents Steven and Carol (Preston) Hastie and her son Clayton Hastie. She also leaves behind her three sisters Maureen Cherichella (Frank), Pamela Isaenko (Alex), and Lisa Winkler (formerly married to Matt). Cheryl also will be remembered by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 4-8 p.m. located at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS) 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).