Christine Timchak

Christine Anne Timchak (nee Stone and formerly known as Cannon) passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. She was 53.

Born to George and Nancy Stone in Belleville, she previously lived in Bloomfield and Nutley before moving to Vernon 20 years ago.

Christine received her bachelor’s degree of education from Kean College, then became a Registered Nurse working in the Atlantic Health and later Saint Clare’s Hospital system in Dover.

She was also a paramedic working for Clara Mass and Atlantic Health Care systems and served as an EMT in Bloomfield.

Christine took great joy in photography of all things from the outdoors, from animals to simple home settings.

She was best known as the baker of her famous cheesecake, and she also enjoyed cooking, poetry and animals.

Christine was predeceased by her father, George A. Stone Jr., and a brother George A. Stone III.

She was the beloved wife for 21 years of John Timchak of Vernon; devoted mother of Brian Cannon of Sandyston and Sara Timchak of Vernon; loving daughter of Nancy Stone of Monroe; dear sister of Karen Stone of New Brunswick; and aunt of Kyle Heyman of New Brunswick.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Cremation was private.

Memorial gifts to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

