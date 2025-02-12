Christopher Fiorenza

Christopher Joseph Fiorenza passed away on Feb. 4, 2025. He was 35.

Christopher, always friendly and kind-hearted, left behind many friends and his loving family.

Born May 5, 1989, in Passaic, he lived in Lafayette and attended Rev. George A. Brown Memorial School in Sparta before his family moved to Vernon.

He graduated from Vernon Township High School, where he played varsity lacrosse.

He graduated from Seton Hall University in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

He worked in finance, most recently for a company focused on commercial real estate.

An avid snowboard enthusiast, he frequented Mountain Creek and enjoyed many ski trips to Vermont with his friends. He attended various sporting events, especially college and professional basketball games.

He loved many genres of music, especially music from his parents’ college era. Christopher attended many live shows and concerts and played several instruments very well.

He was especially proud of his Italian heritage and loved fine dining. An excellent cook, he helped his mother prepare family holiday meals.

He also spent many summers at his grandparents’ (Jean and Lawrence Duca) home in Montauk Point, N.Y., where he enjoyed days at the beach, fishing and hiking.

Christopher loved all his family and leaves behind his devoted mother, Kathleen Duca, whom he especially loved; his brother, Andrew Fiorenza, along with his sister-in-law, Jennifer and nephew Leonard; his half-brother, Max Fiorenza; stepbrother, Matthew Sandberg; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be especially missed by the love of his life, Chelsea Natiello, whom he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by his father, Leonard R. Fiorenza.

A celebration of Christopher’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 8:30 p.m.

Christopher loved animals, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greater Good Charities (greatergood.org, 1-888-3555-4321), the World Wildlife Fund (protect.worldwildlife.org, 1-800-call-WWF) or an animal shelter of your choice.