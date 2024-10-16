Clifton J. Tooker of Sussex passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. He was 88.

Born in the Bronx, Clifton lived in Ridgefield Park before moving to Sussex County.

He was a self-employed painter and thoroughly enjoyed his work, taking pride in all of his jobs.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Ronald, Joseph, John and Al.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Clara; his daughter, Susan J. Fair and her husband Paul D. of Piscataway; his brothers, Edward Tooker and his wife Carol of Texas and Bill Tooker, also of Texas; his sister, Marge Byrd of Texas; his granddaughter, Crystal Morreale and her husband Michael; and his stepchildren, Raymond Justice, Joyce Burwell, her husband Patrick and their two children, and Keith Straub, his wife Carrie and their two children.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Clifton Tooker’s memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com