Cornelius Faber

Cornelius “Neal” Faber, formerly a longtime resident of Wantage, peacefully went to heaven on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at his home in Newton while surrounded by his loved ones. He was 99.

Born on Aug. 11, 1924, in Clifton to the late George Faber and Cornelia (Bushoven) Faber, Neal grew up in Sussex County before living in Bergen County and moved back to Sussex County more than 50 years ago.

He met his wife, Norma (Woodward) Faber, at the age of 16 while roller skating at the Paterson Recreational Center. He asked her for the last skate, and they instantly became more than acquaintances.

They were married on Oct. 20, 1943, in Paterson while he was on an overnight pass during the war.

Neal was in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the European, Atlantic and Pacific Theatres before being honorably discharged after the war.

He went on to become a carpenter, building almost every home he and Norma lived in before moving to Newton.

He and his wife were owners of the Hampton Roller Rink in Newton, bringing the joy of roller skating to Sussex County.

Neal was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

He was a longtime member of the Sussex United Methodist Church. He loved to use his skills of carpentry and helped to restore the entry doors there.

Neal was also a member of American Legion Post 213 in Sussex.

He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 77 years, Norma Faber. He was also predeceased by his brother, Richard, and a great grandchild.

Neal is survived by his daughter, Nancy Kowar and her husband Frank; his son, Roger “Skip” Faber and his wife Mary Rose “Mimi;” his son, Neal Faber and his wife Kerry; his daughter, Cindy Faber; his son, Roy Faber and his wife Carmen; 12 adoring grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, May 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31 at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Neal Faber’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461 or https://secure.givelively.org/donate/sussex-united-methodist-church

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com